Akinwale Aboluwade

As the World Water Day was being celebrated on Monday, the aggrieved staff of the Oyo State Water Corporation, in conjunction with the Nigeria Labour Congress , NLC, shut down the state secretariat gates to prevent free vehicular movements.

Activities within the state secretariat was affected for several hours as the angry workers protested against the non-payment of deductions and acrued allowances that are due to them.

The placards bearing workers said that the Monday rally marked the commencement of an indefinite strike being embarked upon following the refusal of the state government to acede their demands after the expiration of the concluded one-week warning strike.

“Under the Governor Seyi Makinde administration they have failed to pay our deduction now for seven months (both the Corporation and the union dues which is the right of every worker in the Water Corporation and they have failed to provide chemicals which would allow them to provide water to the citizenry. “There is way in which the state government deal with the Water Corporation, right from the past administration which we have not agreed to. Last year February, they suspended the General Manager of the Corporation without any indictment. For the months of October November and December, the Water Corporation generated close to N30million. “What we want the government to do is to pay us all outstanding deductions till January 2021, provide chemicals for Water Corporation so that they can start providing portable water for the citizens. We also want them to appoint General Manager for the Corporation so that he can guide the Board Chairman and his team.” The State Secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical And Recreational Service Employees, Ibrahim Mohammed, while addressing journalists during the rally, said, “Today is World Water Day and we are here to show our displeasure at the state government on the way and manner they have treated the workers and the way and manner they have handled issues in Water Corporation. It is a sorry situation in the Oyo State Water Corporation.

Like this: Like Loading...