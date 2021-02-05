Akinwale Aboluwade

The Oyo State Government has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology , Ogbomoso.

This came as Governor Seyi Makinde announced on Friday that preliminary works had begun on the planned Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road.

The Centre, which is a product of a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and Soprano Plc., a Finnish company, will award diploma, certificates and vacationing qualifications in energy generation and capacity building in solid minerals development after training.

A statement by Taiwo Adisa , Chief Press Secretary to the governor, indicated that the State Executive Council approved the establishment of the Centre at LAUTECH at its February 2 meeting. The statement indicated that the Centre would benefit from funding from the Public Sector Investment Facility of the government of Finland as well as other sources of funding. It reads, “The ministries of Education, Science and Technology; Energy and Mineral Resources; Justice; Budget and Economic Planning as well as Finance have been mandated to actualise the establishment of the Centre of Excellence, which will benefit from the MoU already signed by the government of Oyo State and Soprano Plc. of Finland.” It stressed that the decision to cite the Centre at LAUTECH stating that “some existing facilities and staff of the University in the related courses of study like Pure and Applied Physics, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering would be of advantage to the Centre. The ownership problem of the university had been resolved and it is now solely-owned by Oyo State.” The Centre would engage in incubating energy innovation by utilising local and natural resources; training on efficient use of energy and production of middle-level manpower in energy innovation and utilisation.

Others are production of energy equipment for use and sales; boosting of the economy of the state; job provision and capacity building for installation of equipment and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the governor has said that survey works on the Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road have already begun adding that the new road designed to connect the towns would boost the economic expansion drive of his administration. The governor while addressing the people of Iseyin during the 8th day Fidau of the mother of the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha, said his administration would ensure the completion of the road before the end of his tenure. The governor eulogised the late mother of the PDP Chairman in the state, Alhaja Nimotallah Alake Olayiwola, stating that she lived an enviable life. The governor said only an individual that is blessed by God could live up to 118, adding, “We want to thank God for Mama’s life and we are here today to celebrate her life. But as a government, we would like to say one or two things. On my way here, I had to time myself when we left Ibadan. “From the roundabout in Iseyin here to where the construction of Moniya-Iseyin road stopped is just a 20-minute drive. What that means is that by the time they are done, we won’t be spending more than seven minutes to reach that road. And, if we add those seven minutes to the minutes one will spend from Ibadan, it means Ibadan to Iseyin won’t exceed 45 minutes. “We have formally agreed with the Federal Government to construct the road from Iseyin to Oyo but they wrote in the document that the road belongs to the Federal Government. They said if we construct it, they won’t return the money but I told them that they should put whatever money we spend on the road in record as a government that will refund the money to Oyo State might come into place one day.”

