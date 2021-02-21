Akinwale Aboluwade

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has directed the Ministry of Health in the state to take over the medical bills of those who sustained injuries during a shooting incident at Alafara community in Ologuneru/Apata axis of Ibadan on Saturday.

The Street Journal reported that some suspected gunmen, in the early hours of Saturday, invaded the area killing some cows and leaving many others injured.

Security personnel from the Eleyele Divisional Police Division were said to have been mobilised to the scene.

The Oyo State Police Command announced that its operatives were already on the trail of the perpetrators as investigations continues.

The Oyo State Police Command had indicated on Saturday that the incident at Alafara Community had nothing to do with Yoruba/Hausa-Fulani clash.

The Command added that relative peace had been restored to the area.

During the visit by state government’s delegation, led by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, Sunday Odukoya (retd.), it was discovered that the suspected gunmen invaded the area in the early hours of Saturday.

They were said to have opened fired on the animals.

Odukoya said Governor Makinde had immediately directed the Ministry of Health to take over the treatment of the victims, adding that the government would compensate the owners for the killed cows.

“His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on receiving the report of the incident, immediately deployed a team that worked with me to look at the situation.

“We have since briefed His Excellency and he has also directed that the medical bills of the injured persons be fully picked by the government,” Odukoya said.

He added that while efforts are ongoing by the state government to compensate the owners of the cattle, the traditional ruler and chiefs in the area are collaborating with security agencies to get to investigate the incident.

