Akinwale Aboluwade

Oyo State Government has started efforts towards revamping the state printing press which according to it, had been neglected for many years by past administrations in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun, while on inspection to the facility on Thursday alongside the state’s Head of Service , Alhaja Amidat Agboola, bemoaned its level of neglect by past governments.

Adeosun announced the readiness of the present administration to look into the situation at the facility with the aim of resuscitating it.

The SSG said, “We are here for an assessment of the government printing press and the strategy we are going to adopt to turn the place around, government will look at it critically and take a decision on it.

“The printing press will not go away just like that. The present administration will work round the clock to make it sustainable and some key decisions would be made to sustain the state printing press.”

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, said the printing press would soon witness a turnaround that would make it the best among its equals in the country.

He hinted that since 1950 when the printing press was established, adequate attention had not been paid to it, thus making the state lose a veritable source of revenue.

Going down memory lane, Olatubosun pointed out that “The state government printing press was established in 1950 for all government printing works, especially government documents.

“It is obvious that neglect by the past governments has turned the place to near moribund, but the present administration in the state is looking forward to making the facility a modern printing press and the lost glory would be restored.

“The state government would reposition the government printing press to be a place where all commercial printers will be patronizing as it will be ranked the best among its equals in Nigeria.”

The Oyo State Government Printing Press was established to publish all government’s documents and materials such as gazettes, receipts etc., became a corporate body under edit of 1998 published in the Oyo State Gazette, Number 2, Volume 23 of 9th February, 1998 and emended in Gazette Number 8, Volume 26 of 22nd February, 2011.