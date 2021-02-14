The Oyo State Government has expressed its resolve to maintain the peaceful atmosphere that the state is known for and not to allow the actions of a few to scare aware potential investors, saying that is the only precursor to economic growth.

Giving the indication over the weekend in Ibadan was the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun.

The Information Commissioner said attempts by the enemies of the state to scare away investors would be countered, adding that against the belief of some people that the current administration did not react early to skirmishes in part of the state, there was no case where proactive actions were not taken.

On the crisis that rocked Shasha market , he said government had invited and calmed those affected and that it also deployed security agencies to maintain peace in the area, he added.

“It is unfair for anybody to say the government has not done enough to nip insecurity in the bud. Governor Seyi Makinde always makes all possible efforts at ensuring peace in his state.

“He never for any reason abandoned his role as the Chief Security Officer of the state, and you can see that he has brought calm to Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun zones after the recent hullabaloo there.”

According to him, the state government has identified agro-economics as the mainstay of development and job creator for the teeming youths.

He called on the people of the state to collaborate with the government and security apparatus to end criminal activities. This, he said, would improve the chances of growing the economy of Oyo State.

The Commissioner noted that the opposition political parties in the state are relentless in their attempts to score cheap political point by hiding behind crises.

These, people, he said, should be seen as the enemy of the state.

He stated that no attempt to destabilize the state by ‘the fifth columnists’ would be allowed by the present administration.

“We have seen and heard them; politics should not be introduced into the important issue of security of lives and properties. They should know that this administration will not allow anything that will create fear for investors and business concerns and create wealth for our people.

“It is in maintaining peace that we will keep businesses thriving and attracting more investments. It is there that we will maximize job opportunities and improve on our revenue generation to develop social infrastructures, so if they think they should disrupt the peace in the land because of politics, they should be told that they have Governor Seyi Makinde to contend with,” he pointed.

The Commissioner urged the traditional institution, community leaders as well as the general public to support the governor in his efforts in making the state the desired haven of business.