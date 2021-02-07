There is panic in the Igbo community in New Delhi, India, after five men reportedly died mysteriously within a week.

The disclosure was made by a Nigerian man simply identified as Okwuluora who said he was sent videos and pictures of the incident.

“5 Igbo boys dead in New Delhi, India within 1 week. I was sent the videos and pictures but I will not post them. So sad to behold. May their souls find peace. These are hard times, he wrote.

Confirming the incidents on Saturday, 6 February, Igbos who live in New Delhi said they are scared over the mysterious deaths.

One Ekene Ubah said: “It happened here in New Delhi, India. Their death still remains a mystery to us, we are in pain.

Another individual said one victim slumped and died while climbing the staircase on Saturday.

“We are losing our brothers here in New Delhi, the one that died today just went downstairs to buy a bottle of groundnut, while coming back he fell at the step and died. In less than four days, four healthy men are dead, he wrote.

Mike Sylvanus, wrote on facebook: “the sad news is real because we are yet to ascertain the cause of their death, about four young men died just this week here though some are suspecting it might be one commitment or the other to make quick money.”

