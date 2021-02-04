The board of self-styled free speech-driven social media platform Parler has fired its chief executive John Matze, he said on Wednesday, 3 February.
Parler was favoured by many US conservatives who objected to content rules on Facebook and Twitter.
It has far fewer users than either of its rivals but grew rapidly the wake of the US presidential election.
The platform has been largely offline since the 6 January riot in Washington DC.
“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision, Mr Matze said in a memo sent to Parler staffs.
Mr Matze didn’t give a reason for his termination.
Mr Matze appeared to confirm the story, posting it to his LinkedIn account, saying ‘this is not a goodbye. Just a so long for now’.
Parler first launched in 2018, but its user base surged after the 2020 US election when it was the most downloaded app in the US.
But Parler’s user base of 12 million is just a fraction of its rival Twitter, which has more than 300 million.
The tech companies that provided the infrastructure it needed to operate dropped Parler after supporters of the former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington.
Comments