The platform has been largely offline since the 6 January riot in Washington DC.

“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision, Mr Matze said in a memo sent to Parler staffs.

Mr Matze didn’t give a reason for his termination.

“Over the past few months, I’ve met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech and my view of how the Parler site should be managed, the memo said.