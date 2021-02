The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, of turning the state into a war zone. In a statement on Monday, the PDP spokesperson in the state, Ogubundu Nwadike, described the clash between the supporters of Okorocha and Uzodimma on Sunday at Royal Spring Estate, Owerri, as disgusting, which has stirred up tension and apprehension in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...