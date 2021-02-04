Williams Babalola

Petition issued against ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd) has made headway as the International Criminal Court , Hague, Netherlands, has responded to the petition to probe him for crimes against humanity.

Civil rights group, Concerned Nigerians, had written to ICC asking that the former army chief be probed over the alleged killing of over 300 Shi’ite Muslims in Zaria in 2015, hundreds of Biafran agitators, and scores of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate last October.

The convener of the civil rights group, Deji Adeyanju, through his verified Twitter account, @adeyanjudeji, disclosed that the ICC had responded to their petition against the former army chief on Wednesday.

Although, Adeyanju didn’t reveal the content of the message sent by the civil group to the ICC, Hague, he noted that it was a breakthrough for the group in their course of finding justice for the slained and assured that they would ensure that their efforts yields a positive result.

The tweet reads, “The International Criminal Court has written back to us on our petition against Buratai. I can tell you we are making progress. We will not rest until he faces justice at The Hague.”

Earlier, the Kogi-born activist had said prosecuting the retired Army Chief would serve as a deterrent to members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and their civilian collaborators who abuse citizens’ rights.

Adeyanju, who had earlier revealed they would petition the ex-army chief while reacting to news of his resignation, had always maintained that Buratai politicised the Nigerian army.