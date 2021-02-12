The first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, more popularly known as Baba Kekere, who died on Thursday morning, has been laid to rest on Friday at the Volts and Gardens cemetery on Friday.

His burial was preceded by Islamic prayers at his residence in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

Jakande was laid to rest a few minutes to 6 pm amidst tributes from prominent personalities in the country.

Among the dignitaries present are the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; and former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba.

His body, which arrived at the cemetary at 5:11 pm, was accompanied to the cemetery with the staff of office of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

