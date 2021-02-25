The burial ceremony for the victims of the Nigerian Air Force plane crash in Abuja last Sunday, is currently taking place at the National Cemetery, Abuja Already the bodies have arrived the cemetery to be interred any moment from now.

The family members of the deceased are also in attendance alongside friends and other sympathizers.

The Chief mourner, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Amao, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief Of army staff, Chief of Naval Staff, the minister of information Lai mohammed, top serving and retired military are some of the guest in attendance.

Like this: Like Loading...