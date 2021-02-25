Breaking News

Photo news: Victims of crashed NAF plane interred in Abuja

By
0
NAF
Views: Visits 14

The burial ceremony for the victims of the Nigerian Air Force plane crash in Abuja last Sunday, is currently taking place at the National Cemetery, AbujaAlready the bodies have arrived the cemetery to be interred any moment from now.

The family members of the deceased are also in attendance alongside friends and other sympathizers.

The Chief mourner, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Amao, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief Of army staff, Chief of Naval Staff, the minister of information Lai mohammed, top serving and retired military are some of the guest in attendance.

First West Africa’s INOVIO vaccine trial for Lassa fever commences in Ghana

Previous article

Africa: Burkina Faso V Uganda – An Even Encounter On the Road to Semis

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News