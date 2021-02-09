Entertainment

PHOTOS: Actor Victor Nwaogu ‘Nkubi’ set to tie the knot

By
0
Nkubi
Views: Visits 18

Nollywood actor and on-air personality, Victor Nwaogu popularly called Nkubi, will no longer be referred to as a bachelor as he is ready to tie the knot with the love of his wife.

Nkubi took to his Instagram to share the pre-wedding photos with a caption that read, “It is Official. D NWAOGU’S (MY 4FT LIFE WITH MY WIFE). Make e for no loss. As others dey talk, ‘I am off the Market.'”

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have begun to pour in from his fan and colleagues.

See more photos below:

Actor Victor Nwaogu

Actor Victor Nwaogu

Nkubi

Actor Victor Nwaogu

Repentant bandits, including mastermind of Kankara abduction, surrender AK-47s to Zamfara govt

Previous article

Infidelity Saga: Oritsefemi denies cheating on his wife a second time

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Entertainment