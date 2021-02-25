Troops of the Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, fearless recaptured New Marte, a town that had previously been gripped by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

Photos taken from the scene showed that the troops killed a large number of the terrorists, destroying their gun trucks, improvised explosive devices (IED) and several gun trucks.

In a statement by the Army public relations Director, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, the troops recovered Marte killing scores of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army troops this afternoon (Monday) around 3 pm, recovered New Marte and adjourning communities from the devilish Boko Haram terrorists. This is coming less than the 48 hours directive earlier given to the troops to recover the town by the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru.

“The troops backed by air cover from the Nigerian Air Force, successfully charged through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and landmines laced across their routes and killing scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist and successfully recovered the town.

The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area, Gen. Yerima had said in the statement.

Below are pictures showing the terrorists killed during the military invasion:

