The Edo State police spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor has revealed that three of the abductors of US based Nigerian, Prince Henry Abuda, have been apprehended, adding that one of the abductors was killed during a gunfight with the police inside the forest.

Abuda who was kidnapped at the weekend in Edo state was found dead on Wednesday, five days after his abduction. His decomposing body was found along the Benin-Auchi bypass

Abuda who hails from Fugar, Etsako central local area of the state, was the President America-Fugar Foundation. He had come home for the holidays and was traveling back through Benin to Lagos last Saturday, to board a flight back to USA on Sunday, when he was kidnapped alongside three others.

It was learnt that family members got to know of the kidnapping on Sunday after waiting endlessly for his arrival in Lagos.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded N10 million ransom after which a negotiated amount was paid. It was gathered that after the ransom was paid only three of those abducted were released around 7pm while Abuda was killed by his abductors.

One of the released victims told the deceased family members that as they walked into the bush, Abuda fell down and was killed by the kidnappers.

The identities of the others who were also abducted are David Oghieakhe, Richard Bologi, and a lady simply identified as Mrs Comfort.

Speaking more about the apprehended abductors, Nwabuzor said the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Philip Ogbadu led some police operatives to a forest along the Benin bypass, in search of his killers

He said operatives of Edo State police command were still in the forest searching for the other abductors.

“Once we gather more information, we would let you know, but it will be premature to give out information because we are dealing with criminals,” Nwabuzor told PremiumTimes.

