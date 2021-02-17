Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man identified as David Idibie in the Ajah area of the state for allegedly murdering his 42-year-old wife, Juliana Idibie.

It was gathered the couple had a misunderstanding on certain matrimonial issues on Tuesday night and in the process of the scuffle, Juliana slumped and sustained a severe head injury.

“While lying in her pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost,” said the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement.

“The police operatives attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, who were informed of the ugly incident by a neighbour of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned the act and has vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and non-governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.

Similarly, CP Odumosu ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.

“While reiterating his zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence, CP Hakeem Odumosu admonishes couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law will not spear anyone who kills his or her spouse.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased on her untimely death and promises to make sure justice is done in the case,” the statement added.

Like this: Like Loading...