Akinwale Aboluwade
The Oyo State Police Command has denied allegations in some quarters that three members of the road transport unions were killed in Ibadan in a bloody clash on Sunday.
An online news platform had reported that a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Kazeem Ekolo, alleged that three members of the union were killed by some rampaging rival transport union members on Sunday.
The clash between the two groups was consequent upon a ruling by an Oyo State High Court proscribing the Oyo State Park Management System established by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration.
Ekolo was alleged to have said that members of the proscribed NURTW and members of the dissolved PMS engaged in a bloody clash leading to the death of three persons.
“Three of our members were killed in a clash and the park managers evacuated their corpses. The governor must be proactive,” he said.
While he claimed that three people were feared killed, another report said that no fewer than four persons were shot at Ifeleye market in Ibadan on the fateful day.
It was learnt that hoodlums from the Foko area of Ibadan arrived at the area around 7:30 pm and started shooting sporadically.
A resident of Oke Padre, Abass Kareem, said, “Those hoodlums came back last (Sunday) night prepared for a clash. They shot four people and when the police repelled their attack, they left but returned late at night. Insecurity is getting too tensed in Ibadan.”
However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, while reacting to the claim said, “According to the information that I have. There was a report that there was a clash. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department and is currently being investigated.
“Information has it that one person sustained injury. There was no report of death. It has already been transferred to the State CID.”
The Park Management System was introduced last year following the proscription of the NURTW in the state by Governor Seyi Makinde.
However, Justice M. A. Adegbola, who presided over the case filed by the former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Oyo State, Abideen Olajide, popularly called Ejiogbe, described as illegal the collection of rates by the park managers appointed by the state government.
The judgement reads “That the management and control of motor parks is a local government function as provided for under Section 7 (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and that such duty and function can only be performed exclusively by the local governments as listed in the 1999 Constitution.
“That parks and management fall exclusively under the powers and confines of local government administration and that the appointment of park managers by the respondents is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void as it contravenes the provisions of Section 7 (5), paragraph 1 (e) of the 4th Schedule to the 1999 Constitution as amended.
“The appointment of park managers and collection of rates by the park managers on behalf of the respondents from the applicants and its members is illegal, unconstitutional and contrary to the spirit and letter of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
“That the respondents cannot take over the primary duty of the local government to wit: Park Management and appointments of motor park managers which is exclusively provided for in Section 7 (5) of the 1999 Constitution to be the duty of the local government.
“A declaration that any order and/or pronouncement made by the first, second and third respondents on the 17th February, 2020 with respect to motor park management and appointment of park managers in Oyo State is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void as same violates the provisions of section 7 (5) of the 1999 constitution and paragraph 1 (e) of the 4th schedule to the 1999 constitution.
“An order setting aside the selection and appointment of park managers in all motor parks in Oyo State by the first, second and third respondents on the 17th February, 2020 as same is ultra vires the powers of the respondents.
“Perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, their agents, privies or whosoever from interfering with the management and affairs of motor parks in Oyo State and from collecting any rates and dues from any of the parks or commercial drivers in Oyo State.”
Comments