Akinwale Aboluwade

The Oyo State Police Command has denied allegations in some quarters that three members of the road transport unions were killed in Ibadan in a bloody clash on Sunday.

An online news platform had reported that a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Kazeem Ekolo, alleged that three members of the union were killed by some rampaging rival transport union members on Sunday.

The clash between the two groups was consequent upon a ruling by an Oyo State High Court proscribing the Oyo State Park Management System established by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration.

Ekolo was alleged to have said that members of the proscribed NURTW and members of the dissolved PMS engaged in a bloody clash leading to the death of three persons.

“Three of our members were killed in a clash and the park managers evacuated their corpses. The governor must be proactive,” he said.

While he claimed that three people were feared killed, another report said that no fewer than four persons were shot at Ifeleye market in Ibadan on the fateful day.

It was learnt that hoodlums from the Foko area of Ibadan arrived at the area around 7:30 pm and started shooting sporadically.

A resident of Oke Padre, Abass Kareem, said, “Those hoodlums came back last (Sunday) night prepared for a clash. They shot four people and when the police repelled their attack, they left but returned late at night. Insecurity is getting too tensed in Ibadan.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, while reacting to the claim said, “According to the information that I have. There was a report that there was a clash. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department and is currently being investigated.

“Information has it that one person sustained injury. There was no report of death. It has already been transferred to the State CID.”