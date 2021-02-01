The Federal Government is blaming politics and logistics as part of the reason for the delay of the first batch of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19.

The Minister of Informa­tion and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in Abuja said the issue of vaccine was a serious one to government which had put every needed infrastructure in place for its storage.

“The fact that these vaccines will now come in February is not due to Nigeria’s fault. It is all due to politics and logistics but we are very ready to re­ceive the 100,000 doses and we have the infrastructure, even when it is going to be preserved at about -70 degree Celsius,’’ he said.

The minister said the ul­tra-cold freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine candidate dos­es upon their arrival in the country had already been acquired before the compa­nies said it had to wait till February.

Mohammed, a member of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said gov­ernment had also accessed the African Union (AU) and other international agencies for vaccines. He assured that in the next two years, they would be able to vaccinate about 70 percent of the population.

The minister under­scored the need for sustained advocacy campaign against the position of some people who had bad-mouthed the vaccines that it had a lot of resistance.

“We have to appeal to our traditional, religious and po­litical leaders to understand that as of today, there is no other silver bullets than the vaccines. They are the only option that can save humanity from the deadly virus and the elite must take the lead in this campaign. “We must disabuse our minds from the campaign of naysayers that the vac­cines are dangerous, it can cause impotency or meant to depopulate some parts of the world,’’ he said. Mohammed said WHO had certi­fied the vaccines to be safe and efficacious, therefore, the concern should be avail­ability, affordability and lo­gistics for distribution. He reiterated that the vaccines were the most ef­fective and quickest way for the world to resume normal life of restraints and restric­tions. The minister said the spike in the cases of COVID-19 and fatality was largely because Nigerians had refused to abide by the basic non-pharmaceutical intervention principles. He said Nigerians were not heeding the basic prin­ciples, including wearing facial masks, not gathering in places, keeping social dis­tancing, washing of hands regularly and using hand sanitisers.

Like this: Like Loading...