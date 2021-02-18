Akinwale Aboluwade

The staff unions of The Polytechnic, Ibadan (both academic and non-academic), has suspended its industrial action over the non-implementation of its new national minimum wage by the Oyo State Government.

Recall that the workers embarked on an indefinite strike on January 11 following the resolution of a special congress of the unions.

The Street Journal gathered that the strike was suspended for 21 days in honour of Governor Seyi Makinde and the Governing Council of the institution.

Members of staff of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, under the umbrella of NASU, SSANIP and Academics, had a congress this morning Thursday, 18th February, 2021 at the Conference Centre of the institution to review its position on implementation of minimum wage, payment of obnoxious tax, imposition of Platinum I.T Consultant on the institution among others.

“After serious deliberations at the congress, it resolved to honour Governor Seyi Makinde and the sub-committee of the Governing Council of The Polytechnic, Ibadan who made an appeal and who had been listening to the yearnings of the Unions and other dignitaries within Ibadan metropolis. “The Congress unanimously decided to suspend its strike action for 21 days with the hope that The Polytechnic, Ibadan Council Committee headed by Prof. S. G. Odewunmi would liaise with the government to resolve the Unions’ demands. “If the government and the Council fail to do the needful within the 21 days set, the Unions would not have any other option than to resume the suspended strike action. “The Unions appeal to the stakeholders in the education sector in Oyo State and the general public to prevail on the Oyo State Government to accede to its requests and save the state and the institution from avoidable embarrassment.”

At the commencement of the strike, the aggrieved workers had expressed their displeasure over what they described as the ‘amputated salary structure’ being introduced by their employers.

After an emergency meeting of the Joint Implementation Committee of the staff unions of the institution when the strike was announced, the aggrieved workers had held that “The workers of The Polytechnic, Ibadan had rejected the purported Memorandum of Understanding in one of its letter dated January 14.

“The amputated salary structure paid indicates that our housing allowance has been removed which was majorly the basis for rejection of the salary structure.

“The Polytechnic, Ibadan staff Unions disassociate themselves from the payment of salary with the Oyo State Salary Table and MOU because we are not party to the agreement that led to the payment.

“The Unions’ strike action, which hinges on full implementation of minimum wage and removal of Illegal Platinum Consultant is very much ongoing.

“We, therefore, implore the general public to prevail on the Oyo State Government to do the needful and save the institution from mess and rescue the workers from the injustice that may lead to abject poverty.”