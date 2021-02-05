Following an order by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ban transactions by cryptocurrency exchanges, Changpeng Zhao, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the popular crypto-trading platform, Binance, has reacted to the development.

It would be recalled that the apex bank in a statement issued on Friday, said that all the institutions are to close the accounts of customers with cryptocurrency transactions immediately, adding that those who breach the directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions.

In reaction, Zhao said the order will affect naira deposits and withdrawals. The Binance CEO advised the withdrawal of naira to avoid potential channel issues.

“Received notice from our channel partners that NGN deposits and withdrawals will be affected,” the Binance chief wrote on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

“Still confirming details on when/how. Please withdraw your NGN as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues. Will share more details as they become available.”

In another tweet, He said, “To err on the safe side, we have also disabled deposits to prevent more NGN coming in.”

Following the CBN’s directive, Nigerians, including celebrities took to various social media platforms to slam the financial institution. They described the step as archaic and irrational.

Like this: Like Loading...