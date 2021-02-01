Williams Babalola

The Presidency has denied allegations that its new appointments of service chiefs are by ethnicity stating that they were chosen by their ability to secure lives and property in the country.

Reacting to calls by interest groups in the country that the Inspector General of Police should have a South-Eastern extraction, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu , said the government has always been fair to all regions in the country.

The call for a South-Eastern IGP heightened as the present IGP, Abubakar Adamu, is expected to leave office on Monday, having reached the mandatory retirement age.

According to the spokesman, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday, the President was fair in his recent appointment of service chiefs by making two appointments each from the South and the North.

His words, “The language that is being used is that there should be an Igbo Service Chief and this is a country with more than 250 ethnic groups. If you are going to appoint a service chief from every ethnic group in this country, you are going to have more than 250 Inspector General of Police, 250 Chief of Army Staff, 250 Chief of Naval Staff. Things are not going to work like that.

“If we said that we are going to use ethnicity or religion as the basis, then, we have lost it. This is about law and order and not about ethnic identity. Look at what happened with the service chiefs appointed now – two from the South l, two from the North. If you are talking about religion, two Muslims, two Christians.”

He said the fate of the Adamu who reached retirement age today lies in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “I haven’t spoken with the President but if I read his mind correctly, the President would rather have an Inspector General of Police who would make you and I safer, who would protect lives and property than one who is more pronounced by his tribal marks.”