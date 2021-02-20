A prophetess who lures and kills children in her church for rituals has been nabbed in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Battered children were rescued from the house filled with fetish items where they were locked up and abused by the female ritualist, 80 year old Chidi Felicia Nwafor who parades herself as a prophetess alongside her accomplice, Rejoice Raymond, 39.

It was learnt that many other children were found unconscious in the woman’s home at 33 area of Onitsha.

3 children battered beyond recognition were rescued from a room filled with fetishism items and the two women who held them hostage have been arrested in Anambra state.

According to the Anambra state police, the women have been arrested by police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station Nkwelle.

Following intelligence report, on Friday, Feb 19, police stormed their address at NO.13 Akunwanta Mbamalu Street, Federal Housing Estates 3-3 Nkwelle Ezunaka, Anambra state, where they found three children locked up in a room.

The children – 2 boys and a girl – were badly bruised and were looking malnourished. They had broken bones and were left lying in their blood.

The entire room had blood stains alongside fetish items, including a mortar and multiples pestles, blood stained canes, concoction and more.

In the room, was also found a bucket where the children were made to poop as they were not allowed out of the room.

The children, whose parents are not known, were too battered to speak. They were barely conscious and appeared to be in shock.

According to the Anambra state police, the women had “subjected them into physical and emotional torture without feeding and inflicted several wounds on their body leaving them unconscious.”

Some sources allege the women own a ministry but also engage in fetishism, including pounding children in mortar.

The children were rushed to the hospital where they are now receiving treatment.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case after which suspects would be brought to justice.

