Some youths whose identities are yet to be established, in the early hours of Tuesday, February 9, 2021, blocked the Oke Omiru end of Osogbo-Ilesha Way in Osun state

The protesters, who according to The Nation Newspaper are yahoo boys, went on a rampage by making bonfires on the major road, alleging harassment by the operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The protesters were said to have prevented vehicular movement on the road with bonfires, a development that left road users stranded for hours.

The spokesperson of Osun Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Daniel Adigun, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said that there was a raid on Monday night at strategic locations occupied by suspected fraudsters.

“From reports made available to us, EFCC raided some suspected internet fraudsters in the area last night and the protest, we are told, is organised by some of them,” he said.

As at press time, the Osun State Police Command is yet to react to this development.

Meanwhile, the EFCC, in recent times, have intensified efforts in their clampdown on suspected fraudulent persons.

Last week, the anti-graft agency uncovered in a centre where young boys were being trained in the act of internet trickery and love scams. The operatives arrested nine of the ‘yahoo yahoo’ students, while the owner of the academy escaped.

According to the EFCC, the crime tutor got his payment via commissions from the fraudulent youths and he was also used as a front to launder the proceeds of their crimes.

Like this: Like Loading...