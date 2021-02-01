Queen Elizabeth is set to host President Biden and a slate of other world leaders at Buckingham Palace before the group of seven (G7) summit in June.

The queen will be joined by fellow members of the royal family, including Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, in addition to Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The United Kingdom is set to host the first in-person G7 summit since 2019 in June in Cornwall, England. The G7 is composed of the UK, the US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan.

Officials from Australia, India, South Korea and the European Union are also expected to attend the June summit, according to the Hill.

The queen’s reception organized by royal and governmental officials will target the so-called ‘special relationship’ between the UK and the US. Queen Elizabeth is also set to meet with Biden one-on-one.

The queen has met with every US president since the beginning of her reign in 1952, except for former President Lyndon Johnson.

Former President Trump scrapped in-person plans for the 2020 G7 summit over coronavirus concerns, with world leaders instead convening over videoconference. The virtual summit was delayed until November of last year.

