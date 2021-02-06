The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS-related abuses and other matters has approved the reopening of the Lekki toll gate.

This, the panel did by returning control of the toll gate to its owners, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

It would be recalled that the panel suspended operations of the toll plaza after the gunshot incident that happened on October 20, 2020.

Witnesses had alleged that military men stormed the plaza on that day, and fired gunshots while EndSARS protesters were gathered around the toll gate.

The Panel had at a point summoned for the Nigerian Military to answer some questions regarding the incident. However, following the appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammad Buhari, the military withdrew its representatives.

Similarly, the LCC had in December 2020, appealed to the panel to allow it to take over the plaza for repair and insurance claims. The panel, however, decline since investigations were ongoing.

The Justice Doris Okwuobi-led panel which resumed hearing on Saturday, February 6, granted the request of LCC and handed over the Lekki toll gate plaza to them.

This development, however, did not sit well with many Nigerians, especially does who were at the front line of the protest. They all took to social media to express their grievances.

One of these persons is foremost disc jockey turned fugitive, DJ Switch.

Reacting, DJ Switch wrote, “We cannot allow operations to begin at the Lekki Tollgate wen justice has not prevailed! This is wrong! I have always known 4m the start The panel trolls screamed at my absence for is a sham! @followlasg you have failed the young people of Lagos state! #EndSARS.”

