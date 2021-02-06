An Abuja based real estate broker identified as Babangida Sadiq Adamu, is set to marry two women, Malama Maimuna and Maryam on the same day.

The wedding will take place on March 6, 2021, at Garki Juma’a Mosque Abuja. However, the wedding festivities is expected to commence on Wednesday March 3 with a Henna Design ceremony.

A few of Adamu’s friends have congratulated him on this feat with some hoping to emulate him, as to them, marrying two wives is better than marrying one as Adamu has proved.

This isn’t the first time a Nigerian man will be tying the knot with two women at the same time.

In 2018, the scenario repeated itself in Agbala Amangwu Amogudu in Abiriba, Abia State, when a man identified as Ejindu became an online sensation after he tied the knot with two women, Oyediya and Ebere.

Also, in 2017, a 30-year-old man, Isyaka Dahiru in Nasarawa State who was already married, added to his household by marrying two more women, Khadijat and Rashida, bringing the number of his wives to three.

While the first wedding took place at 10am, the second wedding to the second lady took place an hour later.

The Nasarawa scenario played out itself again in 2018 when a councilor in the Iwogu ward in the Keana council area of Nasarawa state, Ibrahim Oboshi, married two women on the same day.

Although the weddings held at different times and locations.

The first wedding held at 10 am in Keana area where he tied the knot with Nazira Ozegya. This was followed by the another wedding ceremony which held at 12 pm at a different location in Obi town, where he married his second bride, Rabi Akose.

Also, earlier this year, a man traditionally married twin sisters who said they couldn’t live without each other and opted to marry the same man.

