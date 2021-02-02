Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, February 2.

A statement from the Spanish giants said Perez, 73, had returned a positive result in the club’s routine tests and was currently asymptomatic.

It read: “Real Madrid C. F. would like to inform all that our president Florentino Pérez has tested positive in the Covid-19 tests that he periodically undergoes, although he is not showing any symptoms.

Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly three million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed with more than 59,000 deaths recorded,

Perez first became Real chief in 2000 overseeing the signing of world stars such as Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham in what became known as the ‘Galactico’ era before resigning in 2006.

He returned to Real in 2009 and ushered in the second era of high profile signings including Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same summer.

The team have won four Champions Leagues in his second spell, adding to their 2002 triumph in his first tenure, while he has also overseen major renovations to the club’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium, which began last year.

Perez is also the chairman of the Spanish construction conglomerate ACS and its principal investor, holding 12.5% of the infrastructure giant’s capital.

Like this: Like Loading...