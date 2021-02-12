Businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko has raised the alarm over plans to assassinate him.

The former house of Representatives member sounded the alarm at a press briefing in Abuja.

According to him, the assassination plot had a connection with a piece of land in his community in Delta State where he was building a university.

He also stated that a tussle about who becomes the next traditional ruler of his community was also another significant factor.

Nwoko disclosed that the assassination plot was exposed by one Mr. Ossy Bosah who was serving a jail term at Kuje Prison in Abuja.

The former federal lawmaker said that Bosah was privileged to get wind of the plan from fellow inmates.

Following the exposition of the plot, Nwoko said that Bosah’s life was threatened via text messages, regretting that shortly after he was released from the prison, he died mysteriously.

According to him, an autopsy was being carried out to ascertain the cause of Bosah’s death.

“Bosah was able to get the information on social media and the attention of my wife, Regina, was drawn to it. I then reported the matter to the police and Department of State Security (DSS) and they went and interviewed the inmates involved,” he said.

The inmates mentioned the name of one businessman who deals in the oil and gas sector as the master minder.

Speaking further, he said the family of the late inmate would have been at this conference but due to fear for their lives, they refused to come.

He said though security around him and his family had been tightened, the press conference was necessary to let the world know of the threat.

Only last month, Ned Nwoko was in the news over allegations by businessman, Tunde Ayeni, claiming Nwoko received the sum of $6,000,000 (Six Million Dollars) from him and Captain Idahosa Okunbo, in a business deal gone awry with Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS) Limited.

Nwoko denied Ayeni’s claim, stating that at no point in time did he have any dealings with Ayeni or Ocean Marine Solutions in any capacity.

Like this: Like Loading...