Repentant bandits, including the alleged mastermind of the Kankara abduction, Auwalun Daudawa, on Monday, February 8, 2021, surrendered a score of AK-47 rifles to the Zamfara State Government.

Daudawa and five of his lieutenants, according to The Cable, surrendered 20 AK 47 rifles, ammunition and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher to Zamfara.

It will be recalled that over 300 schoolboys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara on December 11, 2020, just hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Katsina state.

The boys who spent about five days in captivity were later released and the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, stressed that no ransom was paid.

Matawalle said members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) secured the release of the boys.

Daudawa, who took an oath of repentance at the government house in Gusau, said his gang voluntarily surrendered and are not seeking money from any individual or government.

“We have voluntarily repented and seek no single kobo from any government, group or individual for that.”

“I was convinced by the Zamfara state government approach on peace reconciliation with armed bandits, I learnt from those repented before me that, there was not single plan by the governments through the use of security agencies to harm me and my boys, therefore, we are now back for normal lives like other peace-loving Nigerians,” Daudawa said

On his part, the governor who is notorious for negotiating with bandits said that his administration will strive to ensure that there is peace in Zamfara.

“The development will not only gradually paste the name of Zamfara unto the list of most peaceful places in the country, but will facilitate the return of the lost commercial enterprising to the state,” the governor said

