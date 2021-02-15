The terminal in Iddo, Lagos state, on Sunday, February 14, was gutted by fire which was said to be caused by an electrical surge when power was restored.

Confirming the fire outbreak, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said men of the federal and state fire services arrived at the scene swiftly to put out the fire.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The agency activated its response team to the above scene to discover a fire which was caused by a power surge when electricity was restored.

“While there appears to be no loss of life, the agency is working alongside the Lagos And Federal Fire Services to control the fire and curtail the extensive spread of the flames.”

A warehouse in Iddo accommodating candles, batteries, and torchlight was gutted by the inferno.

Following the fire outbreak which began at about 5:00 pm in the evening, business owners have continued to count their losses.

The fire which has been raging for more than 15 hours has left eyewitnesses lamenting and firefighters struggling to put it out.

An eyewitness, who is a resident of the area said he called the fire service 100 times and when they were not picking up, he took a motorcycle to their office to call them.

He noted that when the fire started at 5:00 pm, it went down and the residents were somewhat relieved, however, to their amazement, the outbreak rekindled, affecting the warehouse in the area.

The firefighters were said to have brought 10 trucks of water which were not enough and they had to keep bringing water to the vicinity.

Residents established that the fire started from a residential house in the vicinity before it began to spread.

The Iddo terminal is close to Yaba.

Like this: Like Loading...