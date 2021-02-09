The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said they need N100m to successfully prosecute 200 out of more than 400 suspects involved in impersonation in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking on Tuesday, the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said a high number of examination malpractice was recorded in the North, adding that the first 64 cases of CBT infractions currently being treated by the board were from that region.

He reiterated the warning of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, that any school that allows candidates to alter their UTME details in the course of registration risk being treated as an accomplice to fraud.

The JAMB registrar further said the Board lacked the resources to bring all erring candidates to book.

He said:

“This year we have over 400 people that have already been caught, those that sat for the examination are different from those who are registering (in universities). We have put certain things in place and we are expecting each of the institutions to come forward.

“The institutions should be vigilant and we appeal to those young ones that the game is up. There is nothing they do that will not be detected. At the appropriate time, we should prosecute at least 200 out of the 400. What we intend to do is to pick like five from each of the states of the federation.”

Oloyede said the Board will have to spend at least N500,000 on each case, bringing the total sum to N100 million for 200 persons.

“To prosecute one case you will have to spend nothing less than N500, 000 because JAMB staff will be going from one place to the other. When they go to court, at times the court will not sit, you will go back as a witness, somebody travelling from Kano to Abuja or Abuja to Kano, will be going five times to do that.

“It cost a lot of money. Technology will give us all of them, we will now use federal character by picking across the states. And then prosecute, because we don’t have the resources to prosecute all of them,” the JAMB registrar said.

Like this: Like Loading...