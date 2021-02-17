Williams Babalola

The star singer is accused of cultural appropriation and religious insensitivity following a topless image of herself she posted while wearing a pendant depicting Ganesha on Tuesday.

Another user said that, “How is this okay when a person has more than enough resources to at least find out the meaning and significance of the chains and pendant around their neck?

“Can we stop sexualising people’s religion for clout. I just don’t understand the purpose of having a necklace with lord Ganesh as part of a lingerie campaign.”

Also, an obviously disappointed user wrote, “Our culture is not your costume.”

However, not all users reacted angrily to her post, with one user stating, “I’m fine with you wearing this as long as you respect Hinduism.”

Others complimented the star’s style without referencing the controversial pendant.

On Rihanna’s Twitter account, the image has amassed over 40,000 retweets. Savage X Fenty also posted the photo to Instagram, where it has accrued over 345,000 likes, alongside the caption, “Stay up off my Instagram, pure temptation.”

Ganesha traditionally represents wisdom and success, and is often called upon by Hindus embarking on new business ventures. Producing paintings or statues of deities is widely practiced in India, and they are used to help worshippers connect with the gods.

The controversy follows Rihanna’a divided opinions in India where she expressed her support for protesting farmers that want a change in the country’s agricultural laws two weeks ago.

One reply to the post on Instagram which gathered over 5,000 likes stated, “You’re wearing a deity necklace and a Murthi (image of a deity) of my culture that’s already been culturally appropriated enough in the past few years.”