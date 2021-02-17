Williams Babalola
Popular American musician, Rihanna, is going through series of verbal attack over a photo she posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts which didn’t go down well with believers of the Hindu god, Ganesha.
The star singer is accused of cultural appropriation and religious insensitivity following a topless image of herself she posted while wearing a pendant depicting Ganesha on Tuesday.
Rihanna was wearing just a pair of lavender satin boxers by her lingerie label, Savage X Fenty. The half-naked singer was pictured wearing a purple diamond-studded carving of the elephant-headed deity, an act that has been widely condemned by some Hindus and other social media users in India, CNN reports.
One reply to the post on Instagram which gathered over 5,000 likes stated, “You’re wearing a deity necklace and a Murthi (image of a deity) of my culture that’s already been culturally appropriated enough in the past few years.”
Another user said that, “How is this okay when a person has more than enough resources to at least find out the meaning and significance of the chains and pendant around their neck?
“Can we stop sexualising people’s religion for clout. I just don’t understand the purpose of having a necklace with lord Ganesh as part of a lingerie campaign.”
Also, an obviously disappointed user wrote, “Our culture is not your costume.”
However, not all users reacted angrily to her post, with one user stating, “I’m fine with you wearing this as long as you respect Hinduism.”
Others complimented the star’s style without referencing the controversial pendant.
On Rihanna’s Twitter account, the image has amassed over 40,000 retweets. Savage X Fenty also posted the photo to Instagram, where it has accrued over 345,000 likes, alongside the caption, “Stay up off my Instagram, pure temptation.”
Ganesha traditionally represents wisdom and success, and is often called upon by Hindus embarking on new business ventures. Producing paintings or statues of deities is widely practiced in India, and they are used to help worshippers connect with the gods.
The controversy follows Rihanna’a divided opinions in India where she expressed her support for protesting farmers that want a change in the country’s agricultural laws two weeks ago.
The singer inquired into the reason no one is talking about the clash between New Delhi police and farmers that made internet access be cut off. Her post garnered reactions from several notable personalities.
The move drew the ire of India’s government, which issued a statement condemning “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others.”
A number of commentators were quick to link Rihanna’s decision to wear a Ganesha pendant to her stance on the protests.
Lawmaker, Ram Kadam, a member of the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, suggested that she had now discredited her involvement in the matter saying, “It’s appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha.
“This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now (opposition politician) @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her.”
Rihanna has been accused couple of times of cultural insensitivity following her actions
