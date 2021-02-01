Armed with the alleged injunction, the Udogu faction moved to take over the secretariat on Monday. It’s members in their hundreds besieged the Secretariat around 10am but Security Agencies arrived and dispersed them.

It was chaotic as the security agencies with an Armoured Personal Carrier were seen firing shots into the air which led to the PDP members running away in different directions.

It was gathered that the security agencies arrested some of the members including the Youth Leader of the Udogu faction, Obinna Iteshi.

Publicity Secretary of the Udogu faction, Silas Ọnụ lamented the arrest of the Youth Leader and other members. He said, “Today, we are deeply saddened to report that the lives of Ebonyi people are no longer valuable to those mandated to protect them.

“Upon a valid Court order which restrained Nwebonyi and his urchins from parading themselves as leaders or even members of the People’s Democratic Party, we duly notified the police of our intention to access our Secretariat today”.

“Upon arrival, the police were obviously ordered to frustrate that effort and they swung into action. Firstly, the Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Operations asked that we go and obtain an “Enforcement Order” as if the case is one requiring further order (s) to give validity to the initial order – this is laughable!,” he said

The spokesperson further said that the Police started arresting their members on a spurious claim that the Secretariat which was previously vandalised is now being vandalised on Monday.

“Later today, Mr. Nwebonyi will hold a press conference alleging this falsehood as a cover up for his criminal act of willful vandalism and stealing of PDP properties.

“We have made this complaint a long time ago, but the Police has refused, neglected or failed to even open any investigation. It is very interesting how the police is now being used to play out a script that promotes disorder and fuels crisis in Ebonyi State.”

Continuing he said: “if the Ebonyi Police Command is no longer the Nigerian Police, it will be good for us to be notified as we can no longer trust a public institution that is clearly working to create division, crisis and disorder through the overt act of subverting a valid court order and encouraging a renegade to cover his crimes. Watch out for Nwebonyi’s press briefing later today.

“Now, we are only left with the option of pleading with the DSS to do the needful and restore Order in Ebonyi State as this little spark is not a healthy sign.