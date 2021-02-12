Suspected ritualists, on Tuesday, ambushed a palm wine tapper whose name was given as Israel Iheanacho, in Ahaba Orodo, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

The palm wine tapper was said to have been beheaded at about 9 pm, a development that caused panic in the community.

A member of the community told PUNCH that the assailant did not only behead him, they also cut off his genitals.

The palm wine tapper was said to have gone to a nearby pharmacy in the community to buy medicine and while he was coming back, his assailants waylaid him, pushed him into a bush, beheaded him and cut off his manhood.

The development elicited outcry in the community as many questioned why he was murdered in a gruesome manner.

The source said:

“Mr Israel Iheanacho, a palm wine tapper in our community was on Tuesday night beheaded. His manhood was also cut off. This is very unfortunate.

“As I speak to you, our community is in huge confusion. His headless body has been deposited at a nearby morgue. Policemen have come and taken records. This is indeed very unfortunate.”

The spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Muhammed, had ordered an investigation into the crime.

Like this: Like Loading...