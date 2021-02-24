Nine boys who were playing football at Gwange, near the house of the late General Mamman Shuwa, have been killed, following the launch of multiple rockets by Boko Haram fighters in Maiduguri.

The Street Journal had reported about heavy explosions on Tuesday and the sound of gunshots which engulfed some parts of the capital city of Borno State capital.

Besides the nine boys killed, four other were confirmed dead in the Adam Kolo area of Maiduguri.

“The explosive fell a few metres from our house. All the people that sustained injuries have been rushed to the UMTH for treatment,” a journalist, Ali Chiroma said. Adults including men and women as well as children were among the fatalities, with sources saying some of the victims have lost their limbs. The areas worst affected are Kalere, behind the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH); Gwange; Adam Kolo, not far from the Shehu of Borno’s Palace and adjoining densely populated areas.

The explosions were said to have started at about 5:45 pm were heard around Fori general area near Giwa military barracks.

It has been very long since Maiduguri witnessed any Boko Haram invasion or explosions. However, places like Marte Local Government Area and some parts of Lake Chad are currently under the control of Boko Haram.

A top security source told DailyTrust that the terrorists deployed mortar bombs and rocket launchers from the outskirt of Maiduguri and targeted the civilian population, killing many and inflicting serious injuries in others.

It was learnt that the terrorists fired the first assault around 6.04 pm and sustained the attacks for over 30 minutes, prompting thunderous sound that caused a scare as people scampered for safety.

It was learnt that in other areas that similar attacks were launched, families of people that sustained serious injuries were treated at private clinics and taken back home long before the arrival of humanitarian workers.

Governor Babagana Zulum was at the UMTH where he sympathized with the injured.

