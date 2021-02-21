Akinwale Aboluwade

The Oyo State chapter of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, has appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to authorize it to generate revenue for the state government within the Ibadan metropolis as a means of guaranteeing increase in revenue generation for the government.

The RTEAN chief in the state, Kamorudeen Idowu Owogesi made the call while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday.

According to him, Oyo RTEAN is well coordinated with its members present across the local government council areas of the state.

Owogesi said it was the National Union of Road Transport Workers and not the RTEAN that was proscribed by the Oyo State Government.

The RTEAN, he said, was ready to work with the state government in all areas of interests.

“RTEAN has always been known to be a law abiding and peaceful union. We know that Governor Seyi Makinde is a listening governor and will accede to our appeal. In addition, local government administrations have been directed to take full charge of the parks,” he said.

It will be recalled that Justice M. A. Adegbola of the Oyo State High Court had nullified the appointment of the park managers in the state in a ruling

Governor Makinde -led administration had introduced the park managers system following the proscription of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state. Delivering the judgement in the case filed by the Chairman of the union, Alhaji Abideen Olajide, also known as Ejiogbe, Justice Adegbola described the appointment of the park managers for rates collection as illegal. The judgement by Adegbola had read in part, “That the management and control of motor parks is a local government function as provided for under Section 7 (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and that such duty and function can only be performed exclusively by the local governments as listed in the 1999 Constitution.

