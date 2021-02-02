Russian opposition leader and fierce Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Tuesday, 2 February in a court proceeding that he condemned as politically motivated.
Mr Navalny, 44, was jailed at the Simonovsky district court in Moscow over allegations he violated the conditions of a suspended sentence he received in 2014 for money laundering.
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab called the sentence a ‘perverse ruling’.
“The UK calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexey Navalny and all of the peaceful protesters and journalists arrested over the last two weeks, Mr Raab said.
“Today’s perverse ruling, targeting the victim of poisoning rather than those responsible, shows Russia is failing to meet the most basic commitments expected of any responsible member of the international community.
Former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers said: ”Mr Navalny is a symbol of opposition and resistance that Putin doesn’t know how to respond to.
“Putin has become very discomforted by this, he added.
A statement from the Kremlin on Tuesday said Mr Putin was not following the Navalny hearing and was instead preparing for a meeting with Russian teachers.
A Russian foreign ministry spokesperson also hit out at the 20 foreign diplomats who attended the hearing, which they said isn’t just meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, but the self-incrimination of the West’s unsightly and illegal attempts to contain Russia.
