The Oyo State Police Command, on Thursday, paraded a 56-year-old self-acclaimed lawyer, Rinu Oladiti, for allegedly drugging, raping and impregnating a 14-year old girl in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

While briefing newsmen, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, said the victim was sent on an errand when Oladiti accosted her and offered her a soft drink containing sedative.

After taking the soft drink, she became unconscious and woke up to find herself naked on the man’s bed.

Medical examination, according to Onadeko, confirmed that the girl is 29 weeks pregnant.

Onadeko said:

“Upon complaint received by the victim’s parents, it was gathered that sometime in May 2020, one (name witheld)! F’ aged 14 yrs of Balogun Street, Bodija, Ibadan was sent on an errand to No. 20 Olaigbe Avenue Bodija. Ibadan to purchase pap,” the Commissioner stated.

“In the process, one Remi Oladiti ‘m’ aged 56 gave her a soft drink suspected to contain some form of sedative-hypnotics to drink which made her fall unconscious

“Following her comatose state, Remi Oladiti, who had already made a confessional statement, forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“On regaining consciousness, she found herself fully unclothed on Remi Oladiti’s bed while blood was dripping out from her private part

“The suspect made a confessional statement to the fact that he admittedly had carnal knowledge of her but denied giving her anything to drink. Medical examination revealed that the victim was already 29 weeks and one day old pregnant.”

Speaking to journalists, Oladiti claimed that he did not force the alleged victim, adding that she told him she was 18 years old.

Also paraded was a 72-year-old pastor of an orthodox church, Jimi Odunayo, who was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in the Monatan area of Ibadan.

The police commissioner said the victim used to go to the suspect’s room to watch television. She added that he took advantage of the situation and defiled her.

“On January 30, 2021, around 9 pm, a teenage girl confessed to her father that one Jimi Odunayo, 72, a pastor of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oke-Aseyori, on Adewale Street, Iyana Church, Monatan, Ibadan, had been raping her from 2019 till June 2020.

“The suspect and the parents of the victim live within the same compound and the victim used to go to the living room of the suspect to watch television. Consequently, the suspect took advantage of the situation to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her on four occasions.

“The suspect made a confessional statement to that effect, admitting that the allegation was true. The case was transferred to the State CID Iyaganku, Ibadan,” the commissioner said.

Like this: Like Loading...