The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is set to kick

announced that they have reached a deal on the framework of his impeachment trial. off as leaders of the U.S. Senate

Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, made this announcement on the Senate floor on Monday, disclosing that the Senate Republicans, Democrats, House managers and Trump’s legal team made a unanimous decision.

A debate, which is expected to last for four hours will kick off on Tuesday and it is expected to analyse the constitutionality of the proceeding.

Schemer said, “For the information of the Senate, the Republican leader and I, in consultation with both the House managers and former President Trump’s lawyers, have agreed to a bipartisan resolution to govern the structure and timing of the impending trial.

“All parties have agreed to a structure that will ensure a fair and honest Senate impeachment trial of the former president. As in previous trials, there will be equal time for senator’ questions and for closing arguments and an opportunity for the Senate to hold deliberations if it so chooses and then we will vote on the article of impeachment.”

Senate leaders gave the impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers up to 16 hours each to present their cases and create the option for a debate and vote to call witnesses if it is demanded by the House impeachment managers. Also, the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who spoke on the Senate floor, said the decision was unanimous and asserted that their decision is transparent and fair to all parties involved. “I’m pleased that leader Schumer and I were able to reach an agreement on a fair process and estimated timeline for the upcoming Senate trial… It will give senators as jurors ample time to receive the case and the arguments,” he said. If both sides agree not to call witnesses, the trial is expected to be concluded by next week. The former president was earlier impeached on allegations of inciting violence against the Capitol Hill during the January 6 riot that claimed the life of a police officer.

