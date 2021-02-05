The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has sued a former Pastor at his church, Mike Davids, to the tune of N5bn for libel.

This was revealed by Apostle Suleman’s legal team in a statement on Friday.

“It has come to our knowledge that one Mike Davids has purportedly filed a lawsuit against our client, Apostle Johnson Suleman and seeking N2bn as damages for alleged interference in his marriage which has since been dissolved a few years ago.

“We are yet to be served with any court process. However, our client has refrained from joining issues with the said Mike Davids as his utterances are mere hallucinations of a man on the fringes of lunacy and desperation to survive.

“Apostle Suleman, through his legal team led by Osa Director Esq, For: Osa Director And Co, is launching a 5bn suit at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, against Pastor Davids for ‘conspiracy to blackmail and defamation of character,” the statement read.

He said the IG, in a suit with Number: FHC/ABJ/CS/115/2021, had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to arrest Pastor Davids over petition of alleged blackmail, defamation and threat to Apostle Suleman.

“For the record, Mike Davids was a pastor in our client’s church but expelled since 2018 for acts inimical to the body of Christ. He has for the past six years been attempting to blackmail Apostle Suleman.”

Earlier today, Davids had sued Suleman for N2bn for allegedly interfering in his marriage to Pastor Faith Edeko who now heads the Utako branch of Omega Fire Ministries in Abuja.

Davids had alleged that his estranged wife confessed to sleeping with Apostle Suleman in the presence of their young daughter at a hotel, adding that his wife was hypnotised by Suleman.

Davids had also written a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, alleging threat to life and Suleman preventing him from seeing his children.

Meanwhile, the lady at the centre of the sex scandal has refuted her estranged husband’s allegation, saying that he was the one who actually abandoned her.