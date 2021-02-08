Suleiman, has been in a running battle with Davids over the latter’s allegation that he slept with his wife, prevented him from seeing his wife and threatening his life.

A few days ago, following Davids N2bn law suit against Suleiman and the clergyman’s counter suit of N5bn as well as claim that Davids doctored an audio recording where Suleman could be heard threatening his life, Davids, is now making more allegations against Suleman.

Responding to the clergyman’s comment,

Davids while responding to Suleman’s claim that the audio was doctored, said, “The audio I released is the original audio and Apostle Johnson Suleman knows that the one he released is doctored, fake, manipulated. Don’t forget that I was part of that system for 16 years.

“That you sent me out of OFM for reasons of blackmailing pastors, I want everyone to know that it is a lie. I left that ministry of my own freely because I was tired of your ungodliness as a leader.”

Commenting on the issue of the Canada-based singer who claimed to have had an affair with Suleman, he said: “We all know the part I played in Stephanie Otobo saga. You knew how we got Stephanie to come to OFM altar and apologised to Mama.

“I’m coming to that issue because you are pushing me really hard. Because I’m sure that the world and Nigerians will be interested to know how Stephanie eventually came to Auchi to make that confession the day she actually did.”

“Thirdly, you are supposed to be a man of God… and I don’t know why they will have my accounts freezed so that I will have no access to funds. I want everyone around the world to be aware of what is going on,” Davids said.

“Presently as I speak to you my account has been frozen. You have 48 hours to instruct those who are behind the blocking of my bank account to undo whatever they have done. If they don’t, you won’t like what is going to follow. Don’t say I didn’t give you this warning.”