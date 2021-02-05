Mike Davids who earlier today slammed Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, with a N2bn lawsuit for damages for interfering in his marriage, has released an audio clip in which Suleman, is heard threatening to make him (Davids) disappear.

The audio clip was said to have been recorded during a phone conversation between Apostle Suleman and Davids shortly after Davids made a viral video accusing Suleman of sleeping with his wife, Pastor Faith Edeko, in the presence of their young daughter.

Both Suleman and Edeko have since denied the allegation of adultery scandal with Suleman retaliating with a N5bn libel suit against Davids.

In the 42 seconds long voice recording, Suleman is heard threatening to make Davids disappear. Suleman also cursed Davids in the audio clip, telling him he will never amount to anything in life.

“I avoided you because of the way you talk but it is clear to me that you are possessed with a demon. The same thing that made me avoid you, you keep repeating them. You will die prematurely. God will punish you. Whatever you are looking for in this life, you will not get it.

“I stepped aside to make this call. You will die an untimely death. From the day I noticed you don’t know how to talk, I stopped talking to you. It is like you didn’t notice. I was free, I was chatting from the day I noticed your mind; you don’t know how to talk (sic). When I noticed it because I am very temperamental; my temper is not good. That is why I am telling you tonight. I will make you disappear,” Suleman said in the clip.

When Davids asked him to explain what he meant by making him ‘disappear’, Suleman allegedly responds, “You are a bastard. Get off my phone” before the conversation ends.

The audio clip has reportedly been sent to the Nigeria Police Force as part of a petition against Apostle Suleman.