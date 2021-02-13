Akinwale Aboluwade

Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadan, on Saturday called for peace and harmony within his domain urging all warring factions in the crisis at Shasha, Ibadan to sheathe their swords.

Shasha market and environs has been enmeshed in crisis since Wednesday when an argument that ensued between a pregnant woman and an Hausa portal led to the attack and subsequent death of a cobbler who tried to meditate between them.

Oba Adetunji, who maintained that to jaw-jaw is better than war-war, bemoaned the high level of insecurity in the land in recent times.

He spoke in Ibadan on Saturday after holding virtual meetings with relevant stakeholders in the city, including Hausa/Fulani leaders.

He lamented that for all to truly act as Nigerians, it is important for the citizens to eschew violence and bitterness by ensuring that minor conflicts do not degenerate to unnecessary tension.

Oba Adetunji said, “Many of our compatriots have been living with each other for a long time. We grow up and attend schools together. People from diverse ethnic groups do inter marry and give birth to lovely children.”

The Olubadan stated that it came to him as a surprise that crisis could break out in Shasa culminating in large scale destruction such as burning down of properties belonging to neighbours.

He said, “Immediately the report of the crisis got to us in the palace yesterday (Friday), the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde was the first person I called and we have his promise that appropriate action would be taken as sinners would not go unpunished.

The Olubadan urged the governor to look into the possibility of compensating all those who were affected by the needless crisis.

Recall that the Oyo State Government on Saturday ordered the closure of Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan following the violence in the community.