Akinwale Aboluwade

Four Northern governors, Sani Bello of Niger State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, visited Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday.

The governors visit to Oyo State was connected to the recent violent clash between the Hausa/Yoruba communities in Shasha , Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State between Wednesday and Saturday.

It was gathered that the governors were in the state to discuss the way forward in forestalling a similar reocurrence between the two ethnic groups in the state.

Speaking on the essence of the visit, Governor Makinde, in a short message on his Facebook page, said it was a solidarity visit.

Governor Makinde, who lauded the governors for their initiatives, assured them of the readiness of his administration to do the needful in addressing the security logjam by ensuring that perpetrators were brought to book and, as well, compensate the victims.