The Baale spoke just as the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; his Ondo State counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; and the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, visited the Shasha market in Ibadan on Sunday.

Baale Ajani, who recalled that the Shasha market was built by Ford Foundation and Rocky Feller Foundation from the United States of America many years ago, described the recent clash that led to the burning of the market as unfortunate.

He said, “For me, the arson that trailed the death of a cobbler in the market was misdirected and uncalled for. It is sad that the group that was responsible for the death of the man were still those going about torching houses and shops.

“It all started with the argument that ensued between a pregnant woman and an Hausa man. A cobbler who came around to pacify them was struck with an object. He died the next day and things went wild. Government should act fast.

“Those who are causing trouble are now mocking us. They said if Shasha is no longer habitable they would relocate to nearby community. We want an end to violence in Shasha . I have told our people to maintain peace. Nobody should engage in violence but. we want the Hausas to sheathe the sword.

“But, come to think of it, why has urgent and proactive action not been taken? Who is the government afraid of? They are beating about the bush. The people are now saying that they would relocate from Shasha to Iroko. Should we be doing this to ourselves as a people?” the Baale said.

The Seriki Shasha was inaccessible at the time of The Street Journal’s visit. Some Hausa men in the area alleged that the host community failed to relate with them amicably. They described as untrue the allegation that they burnt several properties and destroyed goods within the market during the clash.