A Sierra Leone national is being held at the industrial area prison after he was arrested for conning a Kenyan woman he met on a dating site.

According to a statement on Thursday, 4 February by Kenya’s directorate of criminal investigations, DCI, the victim Joyce Mbalo had met her would-be lover, Alfred Mumoh Bangura on ‘Badoo dating site’ and after a few days of chats, they decided to meet up physically and get to know each other

They later met at a petrol station in Marurui and together drove towards Kahawa West in the suspect’s vehicle.

However, along the way the suspect turned against her and robbed her of her valuables, leaving her in distress.

“A lady in Ruaka is counting her losses after what began as a chat at a popular dating site, ended up in tears after she was robbed off her phone worth Sh25,000 and other valuables, the DCI said.

Detectives immediately went on his trail and arrested him. Upon his arrest, it was established that Bangura is a Sierra Leonean national and did not have proper documentation to be in the country.

The suspect was arraigned in court on Thursday morning and is currently remanded at the Industrial area prison.

In a statement on Twitter DCI boss, George Kinoti expressed concern over the skyrocketing fraud cases online, cautioning Kenyans to be extra vigilant while online.

Like this: Like Loading...