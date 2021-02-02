Nigerian singer, Yinka Davies, has lost her first son, Jeremiah to the cold hands of death.

The songstress broke the news of her son’s demise via her social media pages.

The 27 year old who would have been 28 years old on the 21st of February, died of autoimmune blood tissue disorder last week Friday.



According to the mother, he battled the illness for about 10 months and was always in and out of the hospital

“For the family, it is still too much to process his death. We are all grieving in our own way because he is everybody’s child. My sisters took care of him. During his last days, he refused to be admitted because he gets bored easily. He was a very active child and keeping him in one place would have been so tiresome. Let us just thank God for his life,” the 50 year old said.

