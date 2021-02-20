Afrojuju musician, Sir Shina Peters has reacted to claims that he refused to raise Damilare, a son he allegedly had with Funmi Martins, late Nollywood actress an television presenter, who died as a nursing mother in 2002.

Peters who was recently ordained a Bishop of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, was alleged to have abandoned the 19-year-old who has since lived with his late mum’s younger brother.

Addressed the allegations, Peters said he never said he won’t take care of his alleged love child with Martins.

“I am no longer a kid. How can someone like me abandon a child? What would it cost me? I have lost count of how many kids I have raised in my life. I love children a lot, why will I refuse to take care of Damilare?” the 62-year-old asked.

“There’s a reason for everything but I have chosen to let go of the past and I will never bring it up again. I never said I wouldn’t take care of Damilare and it may interest you to know that I have been in talks with him on the phone.

“And I have arranged to meet with Damilare and his uncle. I assure every well-meaning people that have interfered in this matter that I will not disappoint you. I am a father and I have successfully raised a lot of kids.

“Damilare’s case will not be an issue. I want to appeal to everybody concerned to not turn this boy into a beggar that money is being contributed for because of his future.”

On the paternity controversy surrounding Damilare, Peters said he has not been in the young boy’s life for some reasons he would not make public but has decided to take responsibility for his welfare.

“Why would people raise money for him when there’s a person who can look after him? I never said I wouldn’t care for Damilare but there was an issue on ground before that I have said that I wouldn’t talk about,” the singer said.

“Now that people have stepped in, I will meet with him like I promised and talk to him about what he wants to do and where he’d like me to come in. I heard he wants to go into entertainment but he has to complete his education.

“All of my children are educated. He has written JAMB once or twice before unsuccessfully. I will make sure he gets another form and he will be successful. I raised his elder brother and sister, Tunde Martins and Mide Martins.

“So why can’t I raise him as well? A lot has happened in the past but I don’t need to go back to that because of the future of the child. I am not a father that neglects his children. I love children, whether they are mine or not.”

Shina Peters also has another son out of wedlock, the popular video director, Clarence Peters with actress turned evangelist, Clarion Chukwurah. There are claims that Clarion was solely responsible for taking care of Clarence Peters until he became a full fledged adult.