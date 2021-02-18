Williams Babalola

Adjumani District Police have confirmed the death of six children that were killed while playing with an old bomb at the Maji II Refugee settlement in Uganda

Five others were confirmed to be injured in the fatality that happened on Thursday. According to the Police, they found the bomb in one of the bushes in the settlement.

Police preliminary report indicate that the children tried to cut the unfamiliar object through using a panga knife, incidentally, the bomb exploded killing three instantly while three others succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital in Adjumani, a district of the West Nile region that witnessed years of conflict and insurgencies.

“The children were playing in the bushes on Tuesday afternoon when they came across an object, a bomb and it exploded as they were playing with it,” Josephine Angucia, a regional police spokeswoman said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the explosion was from a hand grenade abandoned during the Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency that affected West Nile region, and in particular, Adjumani which was greatly affected.”

Angucia identified the deceased as; Joseph Otto, 6, Drago James, 9, Duku Emmanuel, 7, Amaruma Isaac, 11, Edema Thomas, 10, Mandre Justine, 14.

The five who sustained injuries include; Wani Jonathan, 10, Abao James, 7, Andruga Dominic, 14, Bazio Joyce, 12, and one who is yet to be identified. They are still receiving treatment at Adjumani Hospital.

It was the second fatal accident in Adjumani in less than two weeks involving leftover munitions, with a separate recent explosion killing two people, the police spokeswoman said.

In the 1990s, government forces battled rebels from the West Nile Bank Front and the LRA across northern Uganda, with civilians suffering a horrific toll.

The West Nile Bank Front was crushed by the end of the decade but the LRA survived, continuing its bloody rebellion against President Yoweri Museveni until being forced out of Uganda in 2006.

The United Nations says the LRA killed more than 100,000 people and abducted 60,000 children in a campaign of violence that spread beyond Uganda to Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.