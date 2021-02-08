Williams Babalola

Even as the first term of Somalia’s incumbent President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo , expires on Monday, February 8, the country has failed to conduct a fresh election to usher in the next president.

Other presidential candidates in opposition parties have argued that Farmajo ceased to be president of the country today and they also declared that they will stop according him the importance that a president commands, since he is no longer officially in power.

On February 5, there was a strong disagreement between the federal government and regional states over the way forward on the presidential election.

These aggrieved presidential aspirants said the solution to the problem of an election in the country is for the speakers of the two houses, leaders of regional administrations and representatives to come together and establish an alliance that would mandate an immediate election in the country.

They also cautioned the country’s army from taking orders from Farmajo starting from Monday.

Speculations that the country won’t meet the deadline have been on for a few days as political leaders had earlier failed to agree on how to proceed with elections in emergency talks.

It was reported that Farmajo flew back to the capital from the central town of Dhusamareb, without a deal on the staffing of regional electoral commissions on Friday.

Farmajo, who is seeking a second term in office, was expected to announce another round of talks at a joint sitting of Parliament on Saturday which he failed to do.

This is not the first time the country will miss a key election as it missed the December 1, 2020 parliamentary elections.