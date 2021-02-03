Some elements are trying to incite ethnic and religious violence across the country, the Department of State Services (DSS) has again said

A statement released on Wednesday by the DSS Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order.

Afunanya warned such elements to desist or face the wrath of the law, adding that necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby reminds the public of its earlier warnings about plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethnoreligious violence in parts of the country.

“Latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order. In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts. The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.

“For the umpteenth time, the Service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law. However, the DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry. ”the statement read

This alarm raised by the DSS is the second since the year began. The secret service had on January 11, 2021, raised an alert over plans by some persons, working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...